The company, helmed by former Google and Facebook executive Hugo Barra, offers a system for at-home COVID testing, but unlike other home options, Detect uses the more advanced PCR method of detection.Full Article
Former Googler and Facebooker Launches COVID Testing Startup
ExtremeTech0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Former Google and Meta executive launches at-home COVID-19 test
A new medical testing startup called Detect began selling at-home molecular COVID-19 tests through its website last week. The..
Upworthy