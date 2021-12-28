Garmin Fenix 7 Could Feature Touchscreens and Buttons, New Health App

Garmin is expected to take the wraps off the next-generation Fenix smartwatch rather sooner than later, with some people familiar with the matter indicating the new devices could see the daylight as soon as the next month. While a launch at CES totally makes sense, it remains to be seen if Garmin wants to use the upcoming event to introduce its new smartwatches or just wait for a later date. The Fenix 7 lineup will come with the same models as before, including the 7X and the 7S, as well as the Solar version. According to a recent report, Garmin will also launch a Sapphire Solar model that will obviously make the device even more rugged, therefore offering enhanced scratch resistance even on the Solar version of the device. Touchscreen on a Fenix But the biggest change appears to be the addition of touch support on the Fenix lineup. In other words, the...