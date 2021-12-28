Alexa tells 10-year-old girl to put penny in plug socket
Amazon has fixed its voice assistant so that it will not suggest the dangerous “challenge” again.Full Article
The dangerous activity, known as 'the penny challenge', began circulating on TikTok and other social media websites about a year..
Amazon has "fixed" its Alexa voice assistant after it told a 10-year-old girl to touch a penny to the prongs of a plugged-in phone..
Amazon says it has fixed an 'error' with its Alexa virtual assistant after a 10-year-old girl was told to stick a penny in an..