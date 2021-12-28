Lenovo’s Yoga Smart Tab with Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant falls to $160

Lenovo’s official ebay storefront is offering its Yoga Smart Tab 64GB Android Tablet for *$159.99 shipped*. Matched direct at Lenovo. Though the list price is $270, it’s been a while since we’ve seen it go for full MSRP. Today’s deal is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked however, beating our previous mention by an additional $20 and coming within just $2 of the previous best discount that we can find. This Android-powered Yoga Smart Tab delivers a 10.1-inch FHD display alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. When it comes to using this tablet for media consumption, the Dolby Atmos speaker and built-in kickstand make it a simple task. Plus, it doubles as a Google Assistant display should you need that as well. Head below for more.



