Best video games of 2021: Far Cry 6, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Resident Evil Village and much more

With the year coming to a close, a lot of us are excited for the possibilities that 2022 holds for us. Many are currently busy jotting down their list of resolutions for the next year, while some reminisce the times they had in 2021. This year we got to observe a lot of sad moments due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but many little rays of joy did also fill it. If you are a gamer those little rays of hope would have been the huge amount of great games that made their way into your lives and hearts. While we wave goodbye to 2021, here's a list of the best video games that were released in 2021 for PCs and consoles.