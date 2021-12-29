Samsung Galaxy S22 Could Come With a 1TB Version

Samsung’s going to be incredibly busy in the first months of 2022, as the company is gearing up for several big product launches, starting with the Galaxy S21 FE in the first days of the year. But without a doubt, the Galaxy S22 is the model that everybody is waiting for, and according to people familiar with the matter, the device should see the daylight at the typical Unpacked event in late January or early February. While Samsung has so far tried to remain tight-lipped on all the upcoming product launches, the Galaxy S22 keeps making the headlines these days thanks to information reaching the web through unofficial channels. This time, SamMobile has come up with something that’s really exciting for those who are planning to purchase the Galaxy S22...