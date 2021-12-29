Today’s Best Game Deals: MLB The Show 21 $5, Jedi Fallen Order $16, Ori Collection $33, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is offering MLB The Show 21 for Xbox at *$4.99 with free* in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders of $35 or more. Though its list price shows $30, this game has gone for around $8.50 for the past several weeks. Today’s deal, however, matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked for the title. In MLB The Show 21 you’ll be able to go from “Road to the Show” for the first time ever. There’s also the Diamond Dynasty with streamlined programs and clearer goals, as well as offering an authentic MLB experience overall. Want to learn more? Take a closer look in our announcement coverage, and don’t forget that those with Game Pass can play the game at no cost, though access ends once you cancel your subscription. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Jedi Fallen Order, Ori: The Collection, and much more…



