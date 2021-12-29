Fossil’s Ring in the Savings Event offers up to 50% off sitewide: Smartwatches, wallets, more

Fossil is having a Ring in the Savings Event that’s offering* up to 50% off* sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Inside this sale you can find smartwatches, wallets, backpacks, briefcases, jewelry, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Gen 5E Smartwatch that features a Black Silicone Band that’s marked down to *$159*. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $249. This watch has a 24 hour battery life as well as tracks your steps, heart rate, answers calls, and much more. Both men and women alike can style this watch and the band is interchangeable. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



more…