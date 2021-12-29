Stream The Book of Boba Fett today with 6-months of Disney+ and Amazon Music from $8

Amazon is offering a bundle that includes 1-month of its Music Streaming Service with up to 6-months of Disney+ for *$7.99* if you’re a Prime member or *$9.99* otherwise. While you’ll have to pay for the first month of Amazon Music, you’re getting six months of Disney+ for free here. With The Book of Boba Fett starting today, now’s the perfect time to give Disney+ a try. Essentially, you’ll pay for a month of Amazon Music and new members will receive six months of Disney+ and returning or existing users will get three months. Not only will you be able to stream Book of Boba Fett, but having a Disney+ subscription will also let you watch The Mandalorian, Hawkeye, Loki, Marvel, Star Wars, and much more. Learn more about Disney+ in our announcement coverage then head below for additional information.



