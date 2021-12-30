Warm your home this winter with an electric fireplace heater from $81

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of Turbro electric fireplaces with prices from* $81 shipped*. Our favorite is the Suburbs TS20 Electric Fireplace at *$89.59*. Down from its normal going rate of $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This fireplace has no actual fire in it, which makes it great for those with younger kids who might not want an open flame around. On top of that, there’s no smoke, mess, or upkeep that traditional wood fires require. The heating element is on the bottom as well so the body is “always cool to the touch.” You can set the thermostat from 68 to 95 degrees depending on what you want you room heated to and it’ll even turn itself off if the internal temperature gets too hot. Head below for more and be sure to swing by Amazon’s landing page to view all the discounted heaters today.



