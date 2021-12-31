BlackBerry, the phone brand that everybody loved at one point, has recently announced the end of its legacy phones. In other words, the company’s non-Android devices will be abandoned completely, and so will be the operating systems that are powering them. What this means is that BlackBerry devices that aren’t running Android will no longer receive any patch or update, and this of course means any bug or security issue would remain unfixed. In theory, BlackBerry devices should continue to work with calls and messaging, but BlackBerry itself says that even such functionality could be dropped or work inconsistently. The whole thing will happen on January 4, BlackBerry says, and you know the drill: your only option is to upgrade to a device that’s still getting updates. “As a reminder, the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, will no longer be available after January 4, 2022. As...Full Article
The End of an Era: BlackBerry Announces the End of Its Classic Phones
Softpedia
