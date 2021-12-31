Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay E8 Sport true wireless earbuds are IP57 waterproof at $199

Amazon is offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport True Wireless Earbuds for *$199 shipped* in all colors. Down from its normal going rate of $260 or more, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before at Amazon. These earbuds deliver IP57 waterproofing which means that you don’t have to worry about getting caught in heavy rain or working out a lot, which is something many other true wireless earbuds are sensitive to. The Beoplay E8 Sport also deliver up to 28 hours of playtime with each earbud providing seven hours of use before it’s time to recharge. When that time does come, the case has built-in wireless charging so you just have to set them on a Qi pad before you head to bed. Bluetooth 5.1 and aptX Adaptive allow for Microsoft Swift Pair, giving a speedy connection process. Head below for more.



