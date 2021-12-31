Tiny Habits on Kindle can help achieve your 2022 goals at $3, more eBooks for $5 or less

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks priced at *$5 or less*. Our favorite is Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything for *$2.99*. For comparison, it normally runs $10 at Amazon and today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve seen since June when it fell to $2. You’re still saving 70% here and scoring one of the best deals of the year. As we head into 2022, you’ll love having this New York Times Bestseller that’s written by a habit expert from Stanford University. In this book, he shares his “breakthrough” method that helps build new habits quickly and easily. This book is said to pick up “where Atomic Habits left off,” making it a great read if you’re looking to make some new routines in the New Year. Check out the rest of the sale at Amazon and then head below for more.



