LG’s 65- and 77-inch OLED HDMI 2.1 Gallery 4K TVs up to $1,000 off today with Visa gift cards

BuyDig is now offering the Amazon without the gift card and slightly more at $2,400 via Best Buy. You’ll also find the best going rate on the 77-inch model *$3,796.99* with a *$500* Visa gift card (about $1,000 in savings). If you missed out on the holiday deals last year, worry not as this is matching the Black Friday offer and perfect timing to ensure you have a new display for the all-star game and Super Bowl. The attractive gallery style design carries a 4K LG OLED evo G1 panel, NVIDIA G-SYNC for gaming, and Motion Pro for action-packed sports and movies. Alongside built-in Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, you’ll find four HDMI 2.1 ports, three USB jacks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.



more…