Upgrade to LED lighting in 2022 with four Sylvania 800-lumen recessed bulbs for $16.50

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Sylvania 800-lumen LED Recessed Light Bulbs with Trim Kit for *$16.74 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this kit. These bulbs are designed to screw right into your existing recessed lighting fixture and upgrade your home to LED while also giving a refreshed look with the included trim. You’ll find a 2700K color temperature and 800-lumen output, which replaces a 65W incandescent light with a bulb that only uses 12W of electricity. On top of that, they’re rated for use in damp locations like showers, bathrooms, and the like for a versatile design. Head below for more.



