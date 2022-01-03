Android app deals of the day: Enchanted Cave 2, QR Scanner PRO, Demon Rise 2, more

It’s time to kick off a new year in Android game and app deals courtesy of today’s best offers from Google Play. Just be sure to browse through this morning’s New Year Google smart home sale featuring displays and speakers from just *$25*. Our app collection is headlined by deals on titles like The Enchanted Cave 2, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Demon’s Rise 2, Notes, Majotori, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.



more…