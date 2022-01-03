Lenovo’s RTX 3060-powered Legion 5 gaming laptop falls to $1,169 shipped

Trusted seller antonline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop with 3.2GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/256GB/RTX 3060 for *$1,169 shipped*. Down from its normal going rate of $1,380 at Newegg with 512GB of storage, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for an RTX 3060-enabled laptop. Delivering a solid on-the-go gaming experience, this laptop features the latest Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of speedy SSD storage. The 17.3-inch screen has a 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate for easily seeing whatever you’re working on. The RTX 3060 graphics card will handle 1080p gaming without a problem for most titles, and there’s even HDMI 2.1, USB-A, and Type-C available for ample I/O all around. Head below for more.



