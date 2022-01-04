Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

Samsung has finally launched its highly anticipated S21 FE 5G smartphone in global markets. It is a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S21 and a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE. The new smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, an improved Night Mode, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The device sports a similar Contour-Cut frame design with an elevated rear camera module to the Galaxy S21. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.