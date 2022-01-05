Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $10, Super Mario Bros U $35, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 for just* $9.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at *$14.88 Prime shipped*. It is also important to note that upgrades to the digital PlayStation 5 version can be had at no additional cost here. If you haven’t pulled the trigger on the latest Watch Dogs game, or were just waiting for a deep sale price, this is it. This title likely won’t go much lower than this. Set in a giant open-world version of London, hackers have taken over and you must assemble a squad of technologically-advanced operators of your own to take them down. That includes just about any NPC you see walking around the game world as well. And here’s more details on the PvP and co-op modes. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, Saint’s Row The Third Remastered, Ghostrunner, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and more.



more…