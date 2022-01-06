Hunters kill 20 Yellowstone wolves that roamed out of park

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Twenty of Yellowstone National Park's renowned gray wolves roamed from the park and were shot by hunters in recent months — the most killed by hunting in a single season since the predators were reintroduced to the region more than 25 years ago, according to park officials.



Fifteen wolves were shot after roaming across the park's northern border into Montana, according to figures released to The Associated Press. Five more died in Idaho and Wyoming.



Park officials said in a statement to AP that the deaths mark “a significant setback for the species’ long-term viability and for wolf research."



One pack — the Phantom Lake Pack — is now considered “eliminated” after most or all of its members were killed over a two-month span beginning in October, according to the park.



An estimated 94 wolves remain in Yellowstone. But with months to go in Montana's wolf hunting season —- and wolf trapping season just getting underway — park officials said they expect more wolves will die after roaming from Yellowstone, where hunting is prohibited.



Park Superintendent Cam Sholly first raised concerns about wolves dying last September near the park's border and more recently urged Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to shut down hunting and trapping in the area.



Sholly cited “the extraordinary number of Yellowstone wolves already killed this hunting season," in a Dec. 16 letter to Gianforte that was released to AP under a freedom of information request.



Gianforte, an avid hunter and trapper, did not directly address the request to halt hunting in a Wednesday response to Sholly.



“Once a wolf exits the park and enters lands in the State of Montana it may be harvested pursuant to regulations established by the (state wildlife) Commission under Montana law,”...