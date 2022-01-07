moto G100 Android smartphone sees $150 discount to low of $450

Motorola is currently offering its new unlocked moto G100 128GB Android Smartphone for *$449.99 shipped* when code *150G100* has been applied at checkout. Marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen, today’s offer matches the Black Friday discount at $150 off the usual $600 going rate and is the lowest since. Motorola’s latest mid-tier Android smartphone arrives as the new G100, delivering a Snapdragon 870 SoC alongside 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Its 128GB of onboard storage is supplemented by microSD card expansion alongside both 8GB of RAM and 5G connectivity. Then around back, you’ll find a quad camera array, which rounds out the package alongside a glossy rear finish. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage over at 9to5Google and then head below for more.



