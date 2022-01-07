Android app deals of the day: Pavilion, Dead Bunker 2, Pocket Rogues Ultimate, more

Friday’s best Android app deals to head into the weekend are now up for the taking down below. Our Android hardware deal hub is headlined by one of the first discounts on the moto G100 Android smartphone at *$150 off* alongside everything else you’ll find right here. Then head right back here for all of today’s most notable price drops on games and apps courtesy of Google Play including Pavilion: Touch Edition, Dead Bunker 2 HD,* *Pocket Rogues: Ultimate, 1812 Napoleon Wars Premium TD, and even more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.



more…