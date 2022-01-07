Secure your home with Kami’s battery-powered 1080p 2-camera kit at $40 (New low)

BuyDig is offering the $87 direct from Amazon and $50 from third-parties there, with today’s deal making the kits just $20 each and marking a new low that we’ve tracked. The cameras here are fully wire-free thanks to the included rechargeable battery. On a full charge, it can go for an entire month or up to 2,800 alert triggers before it’s time to plug back in. However, you’ll find an included backup battery so downtime is kept to a minimum as you can just swap from the dead one to a fully charged one. There’s also enhanced night vision available and IP65 weather resistance to make this a very capable system. Head below for more.



more…