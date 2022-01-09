Xiaomi Makes Big Step Towards All-Screen Fingerprint Scanner

While Apple sticks with Face ID and doesn’t yet show any intention to bring back Touch ID (though this is still expected to happen sooner or later), Android device manufacturers are investing heavily in this old-school yet super-convenient biometric authentication method. The fingerprint scanner is here to say, that’s for sure, and several companies out there are working on making it even more convenient overall. Xiaomi is one of them, as the company has recently filed a patent that describes a new way to make the fingerprint sensor embedded into the glass easier to use overall. The current vs. Xiaomi’s implementation At this point, the sensors embedded into the screen require users to touch the display in a dedicated region to unlock the device. In most cases, this special region lights up and displays a dedicated indicator to make sure user...