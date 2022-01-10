Load your Switch library with classic Star Wars games at up to 50% off with deals from $5

Nintendo and publisher Aspyr took to Twitter today with a Star Wars Switch game sale offering up to *50% off* a range of classic titles available on its latest home console platform. You’ll find all of the deals neatly laid out on this special Star Wars Switch sale landing page, including Star Wars KOTOR and some other classics, making now a great time to scoop them up for your Switch library. These deals are all available on the eShop, offering up to half off the regular price tags and now sitting alongside the rest of the Nintendo digital New Year sale you can find right here. Head below for more details.



