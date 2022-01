The much-rumoured Realme 9i has finally debuted in Vietnam. This is the cheapest and first model of the Realme 9 series that is also expected to include Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh […]