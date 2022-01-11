Apple launches $5 movie anniversary sale alongside this week’s $1 HD rental

Apple is starting off the work week today by launching its latest iTunes movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of *$5 *flicks celebrating various anniversaries of iconic titles. Ranging from releases that hit theaters 10 years ago up to some classics from the 50s and 60s, you’ll find the best prices in months across a wide selection of genres. That’s on top of the latest *$1* HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.



more…