Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup now $400 off via Xfinity Mobile, no trade-in required

Xfinity Mobile is now offering one of the best discounts we’ve seen on Apple’s new iPhone 13 series handsets, no trade-in required. You can currently save *$400 *across all four handsets just by signing up for a new line and porting over an existing phone number. That drops the iPhone 13 lineup as low as *$330 shipped* for the 13 mini, or $13.74 per month for 24 months. This is the best we’ve seen without requiring a device trade-in and $100 in added savings over the launch promotion last fall.



The all-new iPhone 13 series arrives as Apple’s best smartphones yet powered by the new A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display in one of four sizes and a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its new Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for a breakdown on the pricing.



more…