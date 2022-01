As Boba Fett has been hard at work reclaiming his empire on Tatooine in the new titular Disney+ series, Hasbro has been hard at work on its latest authentic replica. This time bringing the iconic EE-3 blaster into its NERF arsenal, the upcoming release brings Boba Fett’s signature weapon to your collection. Now available for pre-order, you can get all of the details below.



