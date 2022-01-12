Animatronic Galactic Snackin’ Grogu collectible figure hits one of its best prices ever at $35

Amazon is offering the animatronic Hasbro Star Wars: The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin’ Grogu for *$34.99 shipped*. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $80 at GameStop, and even more elsewhere, this is $5 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find at more than 55% off. Not your average Grogu plushy, this animatronic toy features four interactive accessories, including a bowl with tentacles, cookie, shifter knob, and spoon. Each of which will see Baby Yoda react with “animations and sound effects.” Touching The Child’s head will activate a 2-handed Force animation and this mini Yoda will let you know “when he wants to be picked up and held by reaching up with both arms.” Rated 4+ stars at GameStop. More details below.



