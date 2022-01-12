Organize it all with Amazon Basics’ 15-compartment tote at a new low of $8.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 15-compartment Organizer for *$8.72 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having fell in price over the past month or so from its normal $11 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to get a jump start on spring cleaning, this organizer is up to the task. There are 15 individual compartments that are removable and reconfigurable, making this perfect for organizing small parts or screws in the workshop. Plus, the clear lid means you can easily see what you’re running low of to know what to reorder next. The built-in handle pairs well with the locking lid too, letting you carry it around without worrying that parts will fall out. Head below for more.



