This smart Govee TV backlighting kit syncs movies with RGB lighting at $63 (Save 28%)

What better way to light up your living room than with the Govee Immersion TV LED Backlights for *$63.04 shipped* on Amazon. Normally, you can pay up to $88 for these lights, but with the deal and the addition of the on-page coupon for $10 off you’re getting the best offer to date. The LED’s come with an intelligent camera to capture the color displayed onscreen and match it to the display lights for a full room ambiance of color. This paired with smart voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant, as well as Govee’s own app so you can set timers and play music to match with the lights. With 99+ scene modes, two video modes, and easy installation these backlights will surely spice up your rooms.



