This LED camping lantern outputs 1,000-lumens at a low of $36.50 shipped

Amazon is offering the UST 30-day Duro 1,000-lumen LED Camping Lantern for *$36.47 shipped*. Down from a normal going rate of $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up to 1,000 lumens of brightness, this lantern will easily illuminate the way as you’re out camping. It has an IPX4 water-resistant rubberized housing that also protects against impacts should it get dropped. On top of that, there are multiple different modes to choose from, as well, including high, medium, low, and SOS flashing. However, there’s also an amber candle flicker option if needed, adding to the versatility of this light. Head below for more.



more…