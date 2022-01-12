Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with this ASUS RT-AX55 Wireless Router at $100 (Save 23%)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS RT-AX55 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Router for *$99.99 shipped*. Normally priced at $130, this is one of the best deals for this product we’ve seen and you’ll be saving a solid 23%. This router supports the latest 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard with a 80MHz frequency for the most efficient speed. With a total networking speed of roughly 1800Mb/s you won’t have to worry about your internet lagging. The ASUS AX1800 Router supports MU-MIMO and OFDMA techniques to communicate with all your devices effectively. The router offers lifetime free AiProtection that blocks security threats to your devices, keeping your passwords and data safe. In addition, NitroQAM technology enables a 25% data rate unlike the older and more limited standard.



