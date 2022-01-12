Volt Information: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) _ Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.



The Orange, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were 11 cents per share.



The staffing services provider posted revenue of $227.8 million in the period.



For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $885.4 million.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOLT