Bissell’s Cordless PET Spin Mop now under Amazon Black Friday deal at $120 (Reg. $154+)

Amazon is now offering the Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop for *$119.99 shipped*. Regularly $154.50 direct and at Amazon, this is matching the lowest we have tracked there and is now $5 under the Black Friday season pricing. Over at Walmart, it is currently listed at $125 for comparison. This is great lightweight option for quickly dealing with messes and quick mopping jobs with an 18V lithium-ion battery that “provides up to 20 minutes of cordless runtime.” The dual spinning mop pads are great for “wood, tile, linoleum, and other sealed hard floors” with an on-demand spray function for some extra cleaning action where needed. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target. More details below.



