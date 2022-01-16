Bring LEGO’s 2,300-piece UCS R2-D2 to your collection at $175, Star Wars helmets from $40

Zavvi is currently offering the new LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 for *$174.99 shipped* when code *LEGOR2D2* has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $200, this is matching the all-time low last set on Black Friday and is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen on the set. This UCS-style recreation of the galaxy’s most lovable droid stacks up to 2,314 pieces and is packed with details.



Alongside just being the most accurate brick-built version of the R2 to date for showing off in your collection, you’re also looking at some novel play features like a rotating head, a mechanism to pop out the center leg, and even a miniature version of Luke’s Lightsaber stowed away inside. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.



