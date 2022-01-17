Amazon offers up to 50% off Fire tablets for the whole family from $35: Kids Pro, HD 10, more

Amazon is now offering up to *50% off *a range of Fire tablet devices including the latest Fire HD 10, kids models, and more. One standout here is the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet at* $49.99 shipped*. Regularly $100, this is a straight 50% in savings, $10 under the most readily available individual Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find. The Amazon Fire tablet kids line remains one of the best and most affordable ways to get the youngsters their own tablet. Alongside a 2-year worry-free guarantee, a year of included Amazon Kids+ content, and a protective slim case, their are plenty of built-in parental controls to keep things safe. This model sports a quad-core processor with a 7-inch display, dual cameras, a micro USB port, and 16GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). You can learn even more in our breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup. Head below for additional Amazon Fire tablet deals.



