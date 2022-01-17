Details and images of Bethesda’s Starfield companion Smartwatch surface

Details and images of Bethesda’s Starfield companion Smartwatch surface

9to5Toys

Published

We are getting another look at what will presumably be the soon-to-be officially announced Starfield Smartwatch. Starfield is the next big RPG from Bethesda – think Elder Scrolls in space, but likely even bigger – that’s set for release at the end of the year and now looks as though it might very well have a real-world companion smartwatch to go along with the experience. We seemingly caught a brief glimpse of the Starfield Smartwatch back in summer 2021 as part the “Into the Starfield: The Journey Begins” video Bethesda released to hype up its next open-world experience, but new details have recently surfaced with an even better look and more information on what is hopefully more than just a game-branded smartwatch. Head below for more. 

more…

Full Article