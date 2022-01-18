Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack 20W USB-C/USB-A Dual Chargers $12.50, more

power-7Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 20W USB-C Power Delivery and QuickCharge 3.0 Power adapters for *$12.63 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $16 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. These chargers offer 20W of power to easily recharge your iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, or any other USB-C device. Being 20W, it’s fully compatible with MagSafe as well, should you use Apple’s magnetic charger. The additional USB-A port makes it even handier as that’ll let you charge an Apple Watch or other device with ease, helping reduce the amount of items you have to pack for a trip.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Anker’s new PowerHouse 256Wh *$30* (Reg. $35) | Amazon

· Bring home a metal adjustable tablet and smartphone stand for *$5.50* (Reg. $8) | Amazon

· Amazfit’s T-Rex Smartwatch packs a 1.3-in. AMOLED display, 20-day battery life, *$4.50* (Reg. $9) | Amazon

· iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 air vent mount *$26* (Reg. $33) | Amazon

· Pad & Quill now offers a massive *up to 70% off*: iPhone cases, wallets, Apple Watch bands, more



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· ESR Air Armor MagSafe iPhone 13 Case: *$16* (Reg. $19) | Amazon

· Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials *$12* (Reg. $14) | Amazon

· Elgato’s Ring Light illuminates your streaming setup at lowest price since Prime Day, *$26* (Reg. $32) | Amazon

· QGeeM 42.5W USB-C Car Charger: *$12* (Reg. $15) | Amazon

· Sony’s latest XM4 ANC true wireless earbuds see rare discount to *$248*

· mophie’s 4-in-1 wireless charging station also powers your Apple Watch for *$100 *(Reg. $150)



more…