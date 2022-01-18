eufy’s latest Smart Lock Touch with built-in Wi-Fi falls to new low at $190 ($60 off)

Today only, as part of its $250, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $20 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This smart lock offers plenty of ways to get into your home. The fingerprint sensor can unlock in just a second and is “faster than fumbling for your keys.” You can also key in a pin code to unlock the door, tie it into smart home automations, and even control it from your smartphone thanks to built-in Wi-Fi. Head below for additional details.



more…