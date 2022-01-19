Garmin Fenix 7 Is Here as the Premium Smartwatch That Makes Apple Watch Feel Old

Garmin has officially announced the all-new Fenix 7 series, an upgraded model of its flagship device, obviously coming with substantial improvements in all the areas that matter. The new model is unmistakably a Fenix, and if you’ve owned a smartwatch from this series before, you should be able to recognize it quite easily. It sports the same rugged construction and comes with premium materials such as titanium and sapphire. Available in three sizes, just like before, the Garmin Fenix 7 sticks with the MIP display – 1.2 inches in the case of the 7S, 1.3 inches for the standard 7, and 1.4 inches on the 7X. The big change this year is that Fenix 7 now supports touch input, though at the same time, you also get Garmin’s signature 5 physical buttons for easy input during certain workouts like swimming. Improved activity tracking Solar models are also getting an upgrade to improve the efficiency of the solar cell. “The updated fēnix design maximizes ...