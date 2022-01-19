Lenovo Announces Windows 11 Tablet Running on Snapdragon Power

Lenovo is one of the companies that are fully committed to Microsoft’s ARM push, so it’s no surprise that one of the latest devices it launches comes with a Snapdragon chip. More specifically, Lenovo has developed a new tablet specifically aimed at the education sector and which combines Windows 11 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c platform. The result should be increased productivity with enhanced battery life without any impact on device performance. But while on paper everything sounds pretty cool, it remains to be seen if everything is as smoothly as promised in the real-life too. As expected, the tablet also comes with a detachable keyboard specifically supposed to help increase productivity when needed. In addition to the Snapdragon 7c, the tablet comes with a 10.1-inch LCD panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio covered in Gorilla Glass. The chip is paired with up to 8GB RAM, with the tablet offering a maximum of 128 GB of eMMC storage. Going on sale in Apri...