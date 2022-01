Oppo Reno 7 series is set to launch in India soon. Oppo has confirmed the new lineup- Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 7SE 5G, to be available for purchase via Flipkart. The smartphones were introduced in China last year alongside a few special editions. Oppo India in a […]