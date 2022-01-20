A $100 M1 Mac mini discount makes now the perfect time to try out Apple Silicon

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for *$799 shipped*. Amounting to $100 in savings, today’s offer stacks up to the third-best price to date at $30 under our previous mention and lowest since Black Friday. You can also score the entry-level 256GB model for* $649*. As the most compact and ultimately affordable of Apple’s M1 machines, the latest Mac mini arrives with plenty of power in a compact package. Giving you the flexibility of being able to choose your own display, these discount models come equipped with up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a pair of Thunderbolt ports. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.



more…