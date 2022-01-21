Muscle Milk and Vega plant-based protein up to 33% off at Amazon with deals from $18

Amazon is now offering the 2.47-pound container of Muscle Milk Genuine Chocolate Protein Powder for *$19.10 with free shipping* for Prime embers or in orders over $25. But opting for Subscribe & Save on the listing page brings the total down to *$18.15*, just remember to cancel the sub after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $27, this is nearly 33% off the going rate and the best price we can find. If this is your protein of choice or you’re looking to give it a shot, now’s a good time to stock up. Alongside 20 vitamins and minerals, it contains 32 grams of protein per serving alongside 2 grams of fiber and a series of essential amino acids. Head below for more Muscle Milk deals and some Vega vegan protein discounts.



