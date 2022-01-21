Nite Ize’s Original Reusable Gear Ties are some of the best, 6-pack now $7.50 (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is now offering a 6-pack of Nite Ize Original Reusable Gear Ties for *$7.47 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $15 or more at Amazon, this price is less than $1 from the all-time low we tracked over Black Friday and the best we can find. Over at Walmart, the 2-pack sells for the same price. These made in the USA rubber twist ties are great for wrapping gear cables along with a slew of other things and are even more versatile than velcro straps as you can bend and mold them to the ideal shapes. They can be “used over and over again to organize cords, wrap headphones, and for endless other tasks at home, in the office, or on the job site.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.



