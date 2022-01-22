Upgrade your space with new blackout curtains, drapes, and more from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Deconovo (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its curtains and drapes *from $6 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite sale here is the 84-inch long 52-inch wide White Blackout Curtains for $27.06 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $46, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This kit includes two panels, each measuring 52-inches wide and 84-inches long. The panels both have eight stainless steel grommets that are designed to fit most curtain rods and offer “hassle-free usage.” The triple weave fabric construction can block up to 98% of light as well, making these perfect for bedrooms or home theaters where you want blackout effects to keep the sun out of the room during the day. There are 11 pages of deals at Amazon currently, so be sure to check out this landing page for other great ways to save.



more…