Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two 50% off, DMC 5 $20, Monster Hunter Rise $34, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering physical copies of Amazon and this is now the lowest price we can find at 50% off. This brilliant co-op adventure game (you can “invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass) is an award-winning experience with gorgeous visuals and a heart-felt storyline. You play as a pair of humans turned into dolls by a magic spell across a “fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship.” Head below for more including Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 5 Royal Deluxe, Metroid Dread, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and more.



more…