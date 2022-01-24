Tom Brady’s new athleisure line, “BRADY”, is live at Nordstrom

Tom Brady just launched his new athleisure line called BRADY, and now you can shop the top styles at Nordstrom – there have been two drops so far in this line called the “Train System” and the “Live System. The prices for BRADY clothing items range anywhere from *$20* to *$495*, and the coloring of the line is highly neutral including black, grays, greens and blues. Best of all, Nordstrom offers free delivery on all orders. Find all of our top picks from the new BRADY line at Nordstrom below, and you will also want to check out our guide to the Target “Brightroom” collection that feature organizers, starting at just *$1*.



